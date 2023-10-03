Neenah mom, 4-year-old kidnapped, robbed, carjacked

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — On October 2, 2023, at about 7:30 p.m., a 31-year-old Neenah woman and her 4-year-old child were approached by a 51-year-old man while in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Wisconsin Avenue as they were getting into their vehicle.

The man threatened the woman with a knife and took her keys. He then drove the woman’s vehicle, with her and her child inside, to area banks forcing the woman to take out money for him, according to police.

The woman and her child were able to exit the vehicle in Neenah and report the incident to the Neenah Police Department. The woman and child were treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

A Neenah police officer was able to quickly relay the information out to neighboring agencies to include the license plate of the involved vehicle. A coordinated effort was made with the Winneconne Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Omro Police Department to locate the vehicle and take the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and felony bail jumping, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing. The involved vehicle was a black four door sedan.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department by calling 920-832-1575, texting “GCPD” and your Tip to 847411 to remain anonymous, messaging the Grand Chute Police Department Facebook Page or through the Grand Chute Police app.

The Grand Chute Police Department thanks the Neenah Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Winneconne Police Department and Omro Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.