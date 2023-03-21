Man charged with killing parents in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Erik Metzig was charged on Tuesday for the murder of his parents at their Wolf River home.

Metzig, 25, was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Jan Metzig, 71, and Dave Metzig 72, after an initial court appearance.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the home Saturday morning at around 5:15 a.m. Once inside, police found two victims in the bedroom covered in blankets, with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Metzig was arrested at the Heart of the Valley YMCA where red smears in his vehicle, which could have been blood, were found.

A motive was not stated in the complaint, however, the complaint does state that a journal was found the Metzig's bedroom detailing he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they were missing while out for a walk.

According to their obituary, Dave and Jan Metzig were third-generation owners of Union Star Cheese Factory located near Fremont.

Court documents indicate Metzig is scheduled to make another appearance in court on March 27 for further proceedings.