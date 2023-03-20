Update: Victims identified in suspicious deaths

WOLF RIVER (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff has identified two people in connection to a suspicious death investigation.

The sheriff confirms David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, are deceased.

Their bodies were found at a home in the Town of Wolf River over the weekend.

Authorities say they have a person in custody in connection to the crime, but they're waiting to release that information until the suspect makes their first court appearance.

We've received several tips into our newsroom about the suspect who's currently in jail, but we're waiting until authorities and family members confirm that information to report it.

Dave was a long-time business owner in the area and had owned Union Star Cheese Factory since 1980. We had the opportunity to talk with Dave about his business back in January, in which he owned with his son, Jon.

We will be following this story as it develops.

