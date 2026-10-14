Undocumented immigrant charged in Fond du Lac pedestrian crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A man from Honduras is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Fond du Lac earlier this month.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says that Elmer Jose Cardona Bustillo is charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing great bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint, Cardona Bustillo was driving on W. Johnson Street with a suspended license on Oct. 9 and allegedly hit a 50-year-old woman with down syndrome who was using the crosswalk. Caronda Bustillo told officers that he did not see her.

The woman was originally transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with serious injuries, and eventually flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee due to the extent of her injuries. Two passengers were in the car at the time and were not injured.

Toney adds that immigration records show Cardona Bustillo is in the United States illegally and was ordered to be removed by an immigration judge in November of 2015.

Cardona Bustillo’s cash bail was set at $25,000 during an initial appearance Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23 and Toney’s office says an ICE detainer is anticipated to be placed on the defendant.