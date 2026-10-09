Woman critically injured in Fond du Lac crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers and Fond du Lac Fire Rescue were called to the intersection of North Macy Street and West Johnson Street around 5:39 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man was driving east on West Johnson Street when his vehicle hit a 50-year-old woman who was walking southbound in the west-side crosswalk.

The woman was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a trauma center. Authorities say she remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information has been released.