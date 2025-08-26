Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man charged in Ashwaubenon highway killing

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Ji-gwe-mko Layton, 18, was charged on Tuesday in connection to a shooting on I-41 in Ashwaubenon that left one man dead.

Layton is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.

He appeared in the Brown County courthouse on Aug.18, where his bail was set at $750,000 cash. He's scheduled for another court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, Layton admitted to officers that he shot and killed a man in the head because he believed the man was going to rob his safe while Layton was at work.

