New details emerge in the highway killing

ASHWAUBENON — New details emerged on Monday in the crash and shooting on I-41 in Ashwaubenon that left one man dead and another in custody.

The man accused in the killing, Ji-gwe-mko Layton, 18, appeared in a Brown County courthouse on Monday. His bail was set at $750,000 cash.

According to new information from the Brown County sheriff, the victim was driving southbound near the Highway 172 interchange when Layton shot him from the passenger seat.

Deputies identified the victim as a 60-year-old man from Wood County.

Layton was discovered nearby, hiding in a ditch and armed with a gun, deputies said.

In addition to the handgun, deputies say they located an AR style rifle during the course of the investigation.