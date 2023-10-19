Halloween spending breaking records as people embrace the spooky season

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — More people are embracing spooky season than every before!

According to the National Retail Federation, total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $12.2 Billion. That's exceeding last year's record of $10.6 Billion.

A recent survey indicates 73% will participate in Halloween-related activities this year—that's up from 69% last year.

The top ways consumers are planning to celebrate are handing out candy, decorating, dressing up, trick-or-treating, or doing some other Halloween-related activity like going through a haunted house like Terror on the Fox in Ashwaubenon.

Terror on the Fox is one of the region's most popular haunted houses, and it's only one of a few in that nation that offers a train as part of its production. Following the pandemic, more people seem to be embracing the opportunity to enjoy more activities with friends and their families, and it's creating a big business for Green Bay and Ashwaubenon.

Terror on the Fox General Manager Ted Sprangers is celebrating 16 years with the production, and he's offering a glimpse of what this haunted house has to offer if you dare to be scared in or around your neighborhood this Halloween season.

"We spent a very good chunk of our summer this year ripping out some of the scenes we've had for a few seasons and putting in some brand new scares and some new surprises for our customers that they've never seen here before," Sprangers said.

Sprangers and a team of people—all the way from Shawano to Sheboygan—work throughout the year to find new ways to frighten and fascinate friends and families.

"It's a great payoff when people come through, and they're smiling and excited. Some of them are screaming, and that's all part of the fun too, but we put in so much time - blood, sweat and tears over the course of the summer. My build team works very hard on things we plan each year, and those projects are big ones," Sprangers said.

Liz Barlament has been involved with Terror on the Fox for 16 years and looks forward to the event every year. Barlament's character is Clementine, and she's one of nearly 60 people who make this production possible.

"I feel elated. I especially love when they are fun afraid. There's an afraid that's fun, and it's when you feel like they're not going to quit on you. They scream and laugh, that's the best," Barlament said.

Terror on the Fox is open weekends, and tickets start at $25.

As we approach Halloween, more days will be offered to come and experience it for yourself.

Health experts are also sharing a few helpful reminders as more families seem to be embracing the spooky spirit.

Camila Martin with UW Health is a Pediatric Clinical Nutritionist, and she says Halloween is an especially difficult time, because so many kids have food allergies to different types of candy.

She says you can also choose to hand out non-food items like glow sticks, spider rings or bubbles.

She says Halloween is just one day out of the year, and it's important to teach children balance when it comes to their diet.

"This is going to be especially important when they make food decisions for themselves. So, we can start this off right by offering a balanced meal before trick or treating so kids have good fuel to move around and feel less inclined to snack on candy," Martin said.

Martin says parents also need to make sure not to keep candy under lock and key because it can create unhealthy cravings.

Terror on the Fox is just one option for people to enjoy. You can also check out the Red Barn Corn Maze in Forestville to experience its Wisconsin-inspired maze, enjoy apple cider and embrace a number of fun fall-related games.

