Local governments receive nearly $2 million to help cover NFL Draft

MADISON (NBC 26) — The state of Wisconsin will pitch in nearly $2 million to local governments to help offset the cost of security during the 2025 NFL Draft, the governor's office announced on Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers said the grant, funded through the Opportunity Attraction and Promotion Fund program, will go to the city of Green Bay, the village of Ashwaubenon, and Brown County.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Gov. Evers and WEDC for their critical support in covering public safety expenses related to the NFL Draft,” Eric Genrich, mayor of Green Bay, said. "The allocation of this funding recognizes that positive statewide economic effect and protects our local taxpayers from bearing the costs—a win-win for our state’s and our city’s residents.”

This comes after the Joint Committee on Finance rejected the funding to reimburse local agencies for these 2025 NFL Draft public safety costs last week.