State rejects reimbursement for local public safety costs during NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Senator Jamie Wall says the funding to reimburse local agencies for public safety costs during the NFL Draft in Green Bay was rejected by the state.

The Joint Committee on Finance rejected the reimbursement via vote yesterday, according to the senator. Wall called it a "party-line" vote.

“I am disappointed that my Republican colleagues refused to recognize that our community's investment in public safety during the NFL Draft benefitted all of Wisconsin. Despite recent public commitments by Representatives Franklin and Steffen, our local property taxpayers are now stuck with the bill," Senator Wall stated. "I am incredibly proud of the job our local law enforcement and public safety professionals did during the draft. Our visitors were safe, and our community put on a very successful event with a huge economic impact across the state."

Prior to the NFL Draft in Green Bay, local and state leaders pushed for the funding of a package to help cover public safety costs during the event.

The proposal, totaling $1.25 million, would have reimbursed agencies across Brown County for the cost of law enforcement and emergency response tied to the Draft.