Three brothers raise more than $1,000 to help Wautoma police

WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — A group of local brothers is being recognized for a simple idea that made a big difference.

Emmett, Colton, and James Vezina organized a bake sale that raised more than $1,000, then donated every dollar to the Wautoma Police Department.

According to the department, the money will be used to buy external hard drives that securely store digital evidence in child sexual abuse investigations. Police say they've seen an increase in those investigations this year, and the department did not have funding in its budget for the specialized equipment.

After dropping off their donation, the boys and their family spent part of the day with Wautoma officers during a rifle training session. They watched officers train and got a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes into maintaining the skills officers use on the job.

The department also showed the boys the patrol rifles used during training, explaining they were purchased through community donations rather than taxpayer dollars.

In a Facebook post, Wautoma police thanked the Vezina family for their generosity, saying the boys' donation will help provide the equipment investigators need while continuing a tradition of community members supporting local law enforcement.

The department called the brothers' generosity an example of the difference young people can make and thanked the family for helping make the community a safer place.