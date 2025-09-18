Local lawmakers express support of the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — Local lawmakers are speaking out in support of the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program (VHRP) after the 2023-2025 state budget did not include enough funding to continue operations in the Green Bay area.

In July, it was announced the VHRP's site in Bellevue is set to close by the end of September, along with a location in Chippewa Falls.

The last veteran moved out of the Bellevue facility on Sept. 11. According to Sen. Jamie Wall (D-District 30), 41 beds were lost with the closure of VHRP facilities in Bellevue and Chippewa Falls.

Shortly after the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs' announcement in July to close some of the facilities, Sen. Wall, Rep. Ryan Spaude (D-District 89) and Rep. Amaad Rivera-Wagner (D-District 90) introduced a bill to restore $1.9 million to fund the program.

All three Democratic lawmakers spoke at a press conference Thursday to support solutions for veteran housing in the area as well as their bill.

Sen. Andre Jacque (R-District 1) also introduced a bill in attempts to fund the VHRP sites, among other veteran-related provisions.

"I think our bill is cleaner, and simpler, and superior," Sen. Wall said during the press conference. "Honestly, I think what's in Senator Jacque's bill is mostly good stuff that helps our veterans, I would vote for it if I got the chance, but if that's the parade, I would march in it, I doubt that parade is going to move."

A hearing on Sen. Jacque's bill is set to take place Thursday afternoon. Sen. Wall issued a testimony to the Committee on Natural Resources, Veteran and Military Affairs in support of the Republican bill.