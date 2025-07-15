Temporary veterans housing site in Bellevue closing

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — Two Veteran Housing and Recovery Program (VHRP) sites, including one in the Green Bay area, are set to close after the 2023-2025 state budget did not include enough funds to keep operations going.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), the VHRP locations in Chippewa Falls and Bellevue will close by Sept. 30 of this year.

A location in Union Grove in Racine County will remain open for male and female veterans.

Veterans living in the soon-to-be closed locations will be offered options for alternative placements and will continue to receive assistance services, according to the WDVA.

If you or someone you know may be a veteran experiencing housing insecurity, there are resources available: