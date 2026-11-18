TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Kyle Kordell, the former Two Rivers city manager who was arrested three times in one week, was formerly charged on Tuesday with six misdemeanor counts, including domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.

He is set to appear in court on Dec. 10.

In a nine-page criminal complaint, investigators detail an incident between Kordell and his wife that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 1. The complaint states that the woman told a Manitowoc police officer that Kordell pushed her against a wall inside the family home and put his hands around her throat.

According to the complaint, when Kordell was questioned by police he denied abusing his wife, saying he had placed her in a "bear hug" to calm her down.

This is a developing story.