Kiel Area School District mourns student killed in weekend crash

KIEL (NBC 26) — The Kiel Area School District is remembering one of its students who was killed over the weekend in a car crash in Fond du Lac County.

According to the district, Kaitlynn Reinhardt, an 11th-grade student at Kiel High School, died in a crash Saturday night in the Town of Calumet.

"Our entire school district and community will remember Kaitlynn as a kind and caring student that would do anything for those that she cared about," the district shared on their official social media channel.

An online fundraiser has been shared by the school district for those wishing to help the family with funeral expenses. Neighbors can contribute here.