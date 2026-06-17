Teen driver charged in deadly Fond du Lac crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a deadly Fond du Lac County crash that happened over the weekend, court records show.

Madylin Blonigen, 16, was charged Wednesday with one count of knowingly operating without a valid license causing death and two counts of knowingly operating without a valid license causing great bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint, Blonigen admitted to an officer at the scene that she consumed marijuana from a vape cartridge pen before the crash, indicating she smoked between stops that night. Four vape pens were recovered. One was suspected to contain THC and the other three believed to contain nicotine.

Blonigen denied drinking alcohol before the crash, according to the complaint. She also admitted she did not have a driver’s license, which was later confirmed by state records. A blood draw was conducted, and additional charges are pending lab results, the complaint said.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 7:17 p.m. Saturday near W1951 Highway HH in the Town of Calumet.

A preliminary investigation found the driver missed a curve, and the SUV went off the road. The vehicle struck a culvert and driveway, went airborne, hit a utility pole and rolled over. At least five people were inside the vehicle at the time.

A 16-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

A 15-year-old passenger was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Another 15-year-old passenger was taken by his parents to St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan for evaluation. A 14-year-old passenger was not injured and was released to a parent at the scene.

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