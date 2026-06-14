Teen driver arrested after fatal rollover crash in Fond du Lac County

TOWN OF CALUMET (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old driver is under arrest after a rollover crash in Fond du Lac County killed a teenage passenger and injured four others Saturday evening.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at approximately 7:17 p.m. Saturday near W1951 Highway HH in the Town of Calumet.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver missed a curve and the car went off the road. The vehicle, an SUV, struck a culvert and driveway, went airborne, collided with a utility pole and rolled over. At least five people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A 16-year-old female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The driver, a 16-year-old female from Sheboygan, and a 15-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

A 15-year-old passenger was transported by helicopter to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee. Another 15-year-old passenger was transported by his parents to St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan for medical evaluation. A 14-year-old passenger was not injured and was released to a parent at the scene.

Impairment appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, deputies say.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Formal charges have not been filed.

Members of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation. The crash remains under active investigation.

Highway HH was closed for approximately five hours while emergency personnel responded and investigators processed evidence.

No names have been released.

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