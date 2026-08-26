Kaukauna school district responds to allegations involving middle school principal

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The Kaukauna Area School District says it is aware of allegations involving River View Middle School Principal Luke Cromell that were included in a 2026 federal civil complaint filed against the Oconto Falls Public School District Board of Education.

According to a statement released by the district, the allegations stem from the years 2012 through 2016, when Cromell worked for the Oconto Falls district.

Kaukauna administrators said they began a personnel review after learning Cromell was named in the complaint. The district said it re-examined its hiring process, including third-party background checks and reference checks completed when Cromell was hired.

District officials said the review found “no information” connected to misconduct or the allegations outlined in the civil complaint. The district also stated it has not received any complaints alleging misconduct during Cromell’s 10 years of employment in Kaukauna.

The district said it also consulted outside legal counsel while evaluating information tied to the complaint. Based on the information currently available, the district said it “has not identified evidence that substantiates the allegations.”

As a result, administrators said there is not a sufficient basis at this time to place Cromell on administrative leave or take other employment action.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain the District’s highest priorities,” the statement said.

District leaders also encouraged students, staff, families and community members to report any concerns or information they believe should be reviewed. Officials said any information received will be taken seriously and evaluated according to district procedures.

The federal civil complaint was filed against the Oconto Falls Public School District Board of Education. Additional details about the allegations were not included in the Kaukauna district’s statement.