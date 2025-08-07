Jury deliberations to continue into third day for Tony Haase trial

WAUPACA — The jury has not yet reached a verdict in the cold case double homicide trial of Tony Haase. They will resume deliberations on Friday.

Tony Haase was arrested in 2022 for the cold case murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue.

The jury began their second day of deliberations on Thursday.

During deliberations, the jury asked the judge for guidance on how to move forward if one juror says, "I made up my mind, and I'm not changing."

After their first full day of deliberations in the trial of Tony Haase, the jury fails to reach a verdict.

Thursday morning, a juror delivered a letter to the judge that said:

"Dear Judge Huber, regarding the jury deliberation process, how does the 'individual veto' power interact with the process of building/ making a unanimous decision? If a juror says, 'I made up my mind and I’m not changing', is it the juror’s task to convince the others of their conclusion?"

In response, Judge Raymond Huber urged the jury to continue to discuss.

“You’ve all heard the evidence, and seen all the exhibits, and I'm hoping that everyone will go back into the jury room and truthfully discuss your opinions, what the evidence is, and what you believe the evidence demonstrates, then collectively discuss it and try to reach a collective verdict," Huber said.

Jury deliberations began Wednesday afternoon after closing arguments.

Tony Haase is charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue.

The prosecution says that Haase’s filmed confession and DNA evidence prove he is guilty.

The defense says the confession was coerced, the DNA evidence was mishandled, and the true suspect should be Haase’s uncle, Jeff Thiel.

Usually, the jury would deliberate until at least 4 p.m., but the judge said they ended early– at 2 p.m. – because one of the jurors had an important appointment.

The jury resumes deliberations Friday morning.

