Judge rules trial for Taylor Schabusiness will move forward

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The trial for a woman accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man last year will move forward, a judge ruled Friday.

A jury trial for Taylor Schabusiness is scheduled to begin next month. Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion last year in his Green Bay home and later dismembering his body.

An attorney for Schabusiness argued in court documents and during a motion hearing Friday that the defense needed more time to review the evidence in the case.

However, the judge ultimately ruled the trial date scheduled for March 6 will not be delayed.

Schabusiness's trial had previously been delayed before. At that time, the attorney for the state told the judge that they were waiting on an autopsy report.

Schabusiness plans to plead not guilty by insanity. As a result, she has undergone multiple exams to determine if she's competent to stand trial.

She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.