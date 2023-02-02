Attorney for Taylor Schabusiness asks for trial to be pushed back

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The attorney for a woman accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man is asking for her trial date to be pushed back.

A court document filed Wednesday shows Attorney Quinn T. Jolly arguing the defense for Taylor Schabusiness needs more time to review evidence in the case. Schabusiness's trial is scheduled for March 6.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion last year in his Green Bay home and later dismembering his body. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

Jolly says the defense needs to review cell phone evidence, and the medical examiner's report, and prepare for witnesses scheduled to testify. The court document states the State has listed 34 potential witnesses for this trial.

"The amount of discovery is voluminous which is taking longer to review than your typical case," Jolly says in the document.

Additionally, the document argues Schabusiness wasn't able to discuss this matter with her counsel for effectively two months while she was on suicide watch.

"An adjournment of the trial is necessary to complete the discovery process and adequately prepare for trial," the document states.

A motion hearing is scheduled for Friday.