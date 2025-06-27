Judge calls man "a killing machine" before sentencing him to life in prison

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A man accused of killing his cellmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution will serve life in prison.

Jackson Vogel went before a judge this morning to request the possibility of supervised release, in the event he's ever released from prison for murdering Micah Laureano.

He told the judge that even though he didn't understand emotion, that he was sorry for what he had done.

However, the judge responded to Vogel by calling him a "killing machine" and said that he felt like Vogel was not showing any remorse for the murder of Laureano.

Judge Donald Zuidmulder said, "So, it's the sentence of court and judgment of the law that you be confined to the Wisconsin State Prison for your natural life. I find that you are not eligible for extended supervision."

Micah Laureano's family offered a victim impact statement and share what kind of loss Micah's death has meant to her family. She shared a letter that Micah had written to her, just days before he was murdered.

Vogel has been sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution to Laureano's family.

