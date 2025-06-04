Vogel found guilty in prison murder

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Jackson Vogel, the man accused of killing his cellmate at Green Bay Correctional Institute, was found guilty on Wednesday. He was charged with first degree intentional homicide as a repeater and a hate crime.

According to court records, Vogel told investigators he targeted the victim, Micah Laureano, because he was Black and gay.

Vogel was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2016 charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide in Manitowoc County.

At the time of his death, Laureano had been serving a three-year prison sentence for charges including robbery.

According to investigators Vogel and Laureano had occupied the same cell for only a few hours before the attack.

Vogel's sentencing is scheduled for June 27.