IT’S FINALLY HERE: What to know about George Webb Restaurants’ burger giveaway today

George Webb Restaurants will honor its famous baseball promotion with a free burger giveaway at all 23 Wisconsin locations on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The restaurant chain will serve free hamburgers from 2 to 6 p.m. following the Milwaukee Brewers' 12-game winning streak that triggered the longtime promotion, according to a release.

A limited menu featuring deals on extra burgers, fries, and drinks will also be available during the giveaway hours.

“Our founder made the bold prediction of 12 games in a row back in the 1940s, and it has only been realized three times in our company history,” said Ryan Stamm, vice president of George Webb Restaurants. “We couldn’t be happier for Milwaukee – we look forward to grilling up some tasty victory burgers for the best fans in baseball.”

This marks the first time since 2018 that the promotion has been activated. During the last giveaway, George Webb served 90,000 burgers and distributed 100,000 free burger vouchers.

