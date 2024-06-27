'It was really disappointing': Reaction along Broadway in Green Bay to coal pile update

GREEN BAY, Wis. — "Disappointing" is how one Green Bay woman described news that federal grant funding to help move the coal piles in downtown Green Bay did not win approval.



Vernon Vanderleest's family has been part of Green Bay history.

"...[S]omeone in my family has owned property on Broadway for three consecutive centuries," Vandeerleest said.

But he hopes the local future, is one where the coal piles visible from South Broadway are moved.

If the piles are moved, Vandeerleest believes more investment in the area will follow.

"I think they'll get a lot of new construction which will help the infrastructure for Green Bay and Brown County."

There was an announcement this week that federal grant money that would have helped move the coal piles didn't come through.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says the city is looking at other ways to get it done.

That's something Renita Robinson hopes to see.

She lives in the area near the piles and when she heard the grant money for the project didn't happen, she said the news was "disappointing, it was really disappointing."

The coal piles are in the area of the new Shipyard redevelopment project along the Fox River.

Part one of the project includes a riverfront wall, and construction is set to finish by the end of the summer.

"I think people will utilize the space because it's coming together quite nicely," Robinson said of the redevelopment.

But Robinson said she walks to the redeveloped area, "And the reality is, the coal piles - walking past there and looking at them while I'm there, is a downer."

NBC 26 called the company that owns the coal piles, and didn't hear back.