148 cities nationwide and Green Bay isn't one: Efforts to move coal piles take a hit

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Federal grant money that would've helped to move coal piles from just outside the downtown Green Bay area won't be making its way to the city.



The city requested more than $20 million to help fund a $53 million project for land expansion at the Port.



The development would happen at the Pulliam Power plant. City officials still emphasize efforts to fill the funding gap.



Grant dollars were given through the RAISE grant program from the U.S. Department of Transportation.



Waukesha and Appleton were Wisconsin's winners of the grant.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The port of Green Bay had applied for a US Department of Transportation R.A.I.S.E grant to close a $22 million gap in funding a new port terminal.

The expansion at the port's Pulliam Power Plant would create room to move the coal piles away from downtown Green Bay, freeing up riverfront space.

The port expansion project is estimated to cost $53 million.

In a statement, Brown County executive Troy Streckenbach said the following:

“While we are disappointed that the Port did not receive this grant, Brown County will continue to work with our community partners to develop the former Pulliam Plant site to its highest and best use,” says Streckenbach. “We are steadfast in achieving the Port of Green Bay’s goals of port growth and expansion, and remain supportive of the City of Green Bay’s effort to redevelop its waterfront.” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach

On X/Twitter, Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich said the following:

"The City remains committed to this transformational opportunity. Progress on a project of this scale rarely proceeds in a straight line. In the days ahead we will be exploring a variety of options with our public and private partners to get it done." Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich (@MayorGenrich/X)

The Port of Green Bay director, Dean Haen, released a statement as well:

"Today we were made aware that the Port of Green Bay was not awarded a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, but redevelopment efforts at the former Pulliam Power Plant property will still move ahead. We will continue to work with our partners to develop a state of the art Port facility, while also working with them on mutually beneficial goals such as riverfront development. Other funding sources and Port development options will be explored. We are thankful for the support we have received to date from our federal, state and local supporters, and look forward to working with them in the future." Port of Green Bay Director Dean Haen

Waukesha and Appleton are Wisconsin's winners of the grant program with Appleton receiving $25 million to address affordable housing needs and transit operations.