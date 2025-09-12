'It scares me': UW-Madison students react to Charlie Kirk's assassination

UW-Madison students on both sides of the political aisle are condemning the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who targeted his messaging to young conservatives on campuses across the country.

“If we keep shooting at our politicians and our political figures, at what point is this violence going to spill beyond politics?” law student Alex Foeller said. “It scares me. Honestly, it scares me.”

Benjamin Rothove, president of the UW-Madison College Republicans, said he started consuming Kirk’s content in middle school and finally got the chance to meet – and even debate with – Kirk when he stopped at UW-Madison last fall to kick off a nationwide tour.

“He was always super respectful, whether you were coming from the left or the right, he was always willing to talk to you,” Rothove said.

First-year business finance major Owen Paddock said he was attracted to the same openness to debate and dialogue that Kirk displayed.

“I was a big follower of Charlie Kirk. I loved what he did just because I think a lot of my beliefs follow his, but I just think getting the younger people involved in politics was such a great thing,” said Owen Paddock. “I think it’s sad that other people can’t listen to each other’s opinions without feeling the rage that has to induce violence.”

In the wake of Kirk’s death, Rothove called on Democrats to tone down their political rhetoric.

“If you are calling Donald Trump a dictator and his supporters authoritarians, you are going to see violence like this,” he said.

First-year student Laurel Golson said she disagreed with Kirk on many political issues but does not believe political disagreements should ever lead to violence.

“I should not be shot for believing the things I believe in. Charlie Kirk should not be shot for believing the things he believes in,” she said. “I think it’s really important to remember that when we are debating politically, we are debating issues, we are not debating people.”

