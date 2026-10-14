IRS offers tax relief for tornado victims

WASHINGTON (NBC 26) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced tax relief for Wisconsin individuals and businesses who have been impacted by the July 27 severe storms and tornadoes.

Taxpayers that live or have a business in Forest, Outagamie, Vilas or Winnebago counties may qualify for relief following a FEMA disaster declaration. Under the declaration, the IRS is permitted to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines. Specifically, deadlines falling between July 27, 2026, and Feb. 1, 2027 will now be extended to Feb. 1.

The IRS identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and will apply the relief automatically. Affected tax payers who live outside of the disaster area can still request tax relief by calling 866-562-5227.

For full details on what kind of relief is available, please visit the IRS website.

Other financial assistance is also available for storm victims, including Small Business Administration loans announced earlier today.