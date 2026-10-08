FEMA assistance now available for July 27 storm damage

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available for residents affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that tore through Wisconsin on July 27.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that $17.9 million would be available for those affected by the July storms. According to FEMA, the funding is available to residents in Forest, Outagamie, Vilas and Winnebago counties.

Federal officials say assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help people recover.

Those who qualify should first file claims with their insurance providers and then apply for assistance online here, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or through the FEMA app.

For more information, read FEMA's full announcement. Neighbors can also visit the Village of Fox Crossing's website for additional information and instructions.