West Nile virus deaths were Brown, Fond du Lac County residents

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The first three West Nile virus (WNV) cases in Wisconsin in 2024 are all in northeast Wisconsin: a Brown County man and a Fond du Lac County man died from the virus, and an Outagamie County woman was hospitalized.



Wisconsin sees an average of 18 West Nile cases per year since its arrival in the state in 2002, according to the state Department of Health Services

Most people (80%) who get WNV do not get sick at all, while 20% feel some mild symptoms, and less than 1% get severely ill

Humans cannot contract West Nile from each other — only from mosquitos

West Nile virus makes its annual return to Wisconsin. The mosquito-borne virus has caused two deaths and sent another person to the hospital here in northeast Wisconsin.

All three human cases of West Nile are in northeast Wisconsin this year:

A man in his 50s from Brown County and a man in his 70s from Fond du Lac county died, and a woman in her 80s is hospitalized in Outagamie County.

West Nile first appeared in Wisconsin in 2002, and public health officials say it isn't going away.

"West Nile virus is endemic, especially in Wisconsin," said Lilly Wegner, Outagamie County's public health nursing supervisor. "Meaning it's always going to be here in mosquitoes and in birds; those are the two carriers that cycle through."

Late summer is prime season for the mosquitos carrying the virus.

"The tall grass is where they hide during the daylight," Brown County public health nurse Julie Schoenrock said. "It is the early morning hours and the evening hours when these mosquitoes who carry West Nile virus are most active.

Public health officials say the early symptoms include fever, chills, weakness, and confusion.

But it is preventable — with long sleeves and some bug spray.

"If you're not into bug spray with the chemicals, there are some traditional options," Wegner said, "like oil of lemon and eucalyptus that are natural alternatives you can use."

You can also pick up insect wipes in a tick kit at Outagamie County's public health vending machine, or some local libraries.

Health officials also say to keep an eye out near standing water, and to keep standing water at your home, like a pond or bird bath, clean — because that's breeding ground for mosquitos.