Fireworks postponements: Multiple Fourth of July displays moved due to weather

The Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce pushed its Fourth of July fireworks celebration until Friday, July 5, due to the possibility of inclement weather.

The City of Fond du Lac postponed its Lakeside Park fireworks show until Saturday, July 6, at 9:30 p.m. "due to inclement weather," the city wrote in a Facebook post.

Multiple other fireworks displays across Northeast Wisconsin have also announced cancellations or postponements:



Winneconne: The Winnecone Area Chamber of Commerce postponed its celebration until Friday evening, with activities beginning at 9 p.m. and fireworks at 9:50 p.m.

Ripon: The City of Ripon's Parks and recreation Department says its "Red, White, and BOOM!" show will be canceled today and "rescheduled on a later date"

Green Lake: The Green Lake Area Chamber rescheduled its fireworks show until Saturday, July 6, at dusk

The fireworks and accompanying activities in Waupaca are postponed "due to forecasted thunderstorms for tonight," vice president of tourism Mitchell Swenson wrote in a press release Thursday afternoon. The fireworks are now set to begin at 9:30 p.m. Friday over Shadow Lake at South Park.

The activities are scheduled to begin with the Knights of Columbus Popcorn Wagon at South Park at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Chamber held its traditional Fourth of July parade Thursday morning.

Prior to the fireworks, Lakeside Parkway will be closed from 7:00pm until 11:00pm from the High Street intersection to the Waupaca Recycling Center to leave a clear path for emergency vehicles.