UPDATE: Deadly crash occurred as person fled retail theft, investigators say

A deadly two-car collision in Grand Chute happened after the driver of one of the vehicles fled a retail theft investigation Wednesday afternoon, according to a report by the Wisconsin Department of Justice

The report said Grand Chute Police responded to an alleged retail theft at a Fleet Farm

The subject allegedly fled the scene in a car and crashed roughly a block away

The subject's vehicle slammed into another car and a tree, according to the report

The subject died at the scene, and the two people in the other vehicle were hospitalized

Wisconsin State Patrol and the DOJ Division of Crime Investigation have taken over the investigation

(The following is the transcription of the full broadcast story)

We were at the intersection where a deadly crash happened Wednesday afternoon. The scene is clear now, but investigators are now saying the person who died in the crash was speeding away from police as they investigated a retail theft. Two other people were injured in the crash but are expected to survive.

Grand Chute Police Community Resource Officer Dylan Davis said, "At approximately 2:10 p.m., officers from the Grand Chute Police Department responded to a call for service […]"

At this Fleet Farm.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says after Grand Chute police approached a subject at the Fleet Farm, the person drove away quickly — and only made it one block before hitting another car on Bluemound Drive.

According to the report by the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigations, the fleeing car then crashed into a tree.

The subject died at the scene, and the two people in the other car were taken to the hospital.

Grand Chute Police say the incident appears isolated.

"We do not believe the public is in a danger at this point," Davis said.

Part of Bluemound Drive was closed for about five hours after the incident.

An involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

"Anytime an individual dies during the course of a law enforcement investigation, an outside agency is called upon to investigate that incident," Davis said.

State Patrol and the DCI are now leading the investigation. If any charges are filed, they would come from one of those agencies.