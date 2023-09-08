Take a look! Local police release new images of vehicle matching police report in deadly hit-and-run

Police are hoping these new pictures from surveillance video can help solve a deadly crime. Video shows the picture features a dark-colored pick-up truck carrying a trailer with no lights on July 31



82-year-old Kenneth Kraynik was hit and killed while walking across the street. The truck or SUV was traveling south on Main St. between Glenmore Rd. and Kewaunee Rd. just before 1 a.m.



If you have any information about this case, call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-448-4230 or contact Green Bay Area Crimestoppers.

It's been more than a month since an 82-year-old man was hit and killed by at least two cars.

Police then advising the public to be on the lookout for cars matching the police report. Now a photo is helping progress the search even more.

The vehicle spotted in the background behind this white truck matched the description given by the Brown County's Sheriff's Office police.

Police said quote: "We understand that the images make it difficult to identify a vehicle, however any information on the vehicle, driver, or vehicle owner would be greatly appreciated."

There was also a description of an another vehicle involved. That one only described as a light-colored SUV.

