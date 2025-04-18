PESHTIGO (NBC 26) — Sturgeon spawning season is about to begin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.



The water temperature on the Fox, Wolf, and Peshtigo Rivers is nearing the ideal level for sturgeon to begin spawning

A DNR biologist tells NBC 26 that rain on Friday could either hasten or delay the beginning of spawning

The DNR provides live updates on spawning here, letting people know the best places to view the prehistoric fish up close

We viewed sturgeon staging in Peshtigo and Shiocton — watch the video linked below to see the fish

(The following is a transctiption of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for web)

Sturgeon spawning season is set to begin any day now. We checked in with the DNR to find out where and when you'll have the best chance to see the prehistoric fish.

Sturgeon spawning could begin as soon as this weekend

We were just checking out the walleye, rainbow suckers and massive sturgeon here at the Peshtigo Dam, as we're nearing the peak season to see some of these fish spawn.

People of all ages, trying to get a glimpse of a 200-million-year-old species.

"It's really nice," Butch Lacoy said. "Too bad it wasn't sunny out. You could really see them down there"

Lacoy, a fisherman from the town of Beaver in Marinette County, drove over to see the fish arrive at their spawning location on the Peshtigo River.

"I love to come down here for the spawning," Lacoy said, "and in the fall, [when] the salmon come up and run. I'm out here every year."

Sturgeon are now visible in Peshtigo, and down in Shiocton, where we met DNR Winnebago Lake Sturgeon biologist Margaret Stadig, who says spawning is right around the corner.

"We legitimately could be looking at this weekend," Stadig said. "We could also be looking at next weekend. So it's kind of up to the fish."

Friday rain showers could speed up or slow down the process, depending on whether it makes the water temperature warmer or colder.

The DNR says the best places to see sturgeon spawning are:



Princeton Dam, Upper Fox River

Sturgeon Trail, New London, Wolf River

Bamboo Bend, Shiocton, Wolf River

Shawano Dam, Wolf River

De Pere Dam, Lower Fox River

Peshtigo Dam, Peshtigo River

The DNR website gives live updates on spawning activity.

"The fact that you can actually come and they're going to put on a show for you is absolutely incredible," Stadig said. "And so we want to make sure that this species — they've been around forever — we want to just keep them around for as long as we can."

Stadig also reminds anyone hoping to view the spawning to respect the sturgeon and stay away from the water — and also to come quickly, if spawning is reported.

"Sometimes they hang out for a couple of days; sometimes they don't," she said. "So if we come in the morning and we see sturgeon, we will let you know, but that's never a guarantee that they're going to be there that evening or even the next day. So once we tell you they're there, make sure you get out there."

Lacoy recommends it — free fun for all.

"Come out and experience nature and see the fish come up," he said. "And it's a great thing for the family to come out here on this place and look at a fish and have a good time."