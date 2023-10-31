Snowy Halloween forces trick-or-treaters to navigate slippery sidewalks

Green Bay's Department of Public Works applied salt brine to streets Monday to cause snow to melt on impact

At least one major traffic accident, an overturned vehicle on Highway 172, marred an otherwise festive Halloween

The season's first significant snowfall caused sidewalks and roads to be slick for the holiday

Video shows snowy conditions across Bellevue and Brown County

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Halloween this year is looking more white than black and orange. I'm Karl Winter, your Bellevue neighborhood reporter, and with the first snow of the season arriving for the holiday... And it's caused some tough conditions on the roads including several crashes. For trickor-treaters, they're concerned about slippery sidewalks. The Department of Public Works reminds everyone that shoveling sidewalks is the responsibility of the property owner.

Sidewalks are the maintenance responsibility of the adjacent property owner," said Chris Pirlot, Green Bay Public Works' Director of Operations. "We ask and enforce — Public Works does enforce that.

Some sidewalks in Bellevue, under the purview of Bellevue's Public Works department, are blocked off because of construction, and that has Christina Sommers worried about her nieces when they go trick-or-treating.

"It's a big concern with kids going out in this weather and the slippery conditions," Sommers said.

Sommers also says she saw at least one car accident while the snow was falling.

"I know everyone tries to watch out for children when they're trick-or-treating, but with the weather, it's a much more dangerous situation," Sommers said.

Bellevue Public Works couldn't be reached, but Village Parks and Rec director Kyle Casper said the Village encourages people to be mindful of the darkness and snow. Green Bay Public Works says they salt-brine major streets before snow events, and will plow residential streets if two or more inches of snow falls.

"Even if we think it's not going to stick, we're going to act like it's going to stick — play worst-case scenario," Pirlot said.

Trick or treat hours across the City of Green Bay went from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.