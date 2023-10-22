Rain or shine: Bellevue hosts hundreds for 20th Trick or Treat Trail

The Village of Bellevue hosted roughly 700 children, and an estimated total crowd of over 1,000, for its 20th Trick or Treat Trail on Saturday at Josten Park

Organizers shifted the Trick or Treat Trail away from the actual trail due to inclement weather, but the event went forward in a different area of the park

Local businesses and organizations also dressed in costumes to hand out candy and other goodies

This was the first year the event was split between two different waves of trick-or-treaters, due to the high demand for the event

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm Karl Winter and I dressed as your Bellevue neighborhood news reporter for Halloween. But all of the other hundreds of costumes at Bellevue's Trick or Treat Trail were much better than mine, so let's check it out.

The 700 kids trick-or-treating let their imaginations take control.

"Rawr!" Nora roared.

"It's a-me, a-Mario," Ben said.

"A dinosaur that's inflatable, with my feet coming out of," Phillip added.

"I'm a devil for halloween because sometimes I feel like a devil," Trinity said.

They got to pick pumpkins, try martial arts, and, of course, get candy.

What's your favorite thing you got today?

"Reese's Pieces!" Nora said.

"I'm excited because I want to eat my gummy worms and my nerds," Emerson said.

This is the 20th Bellevue Trick or Treat Trail, and the first with a group so large that it was split into two sessions. Village Parks and Rec Director Kyle Casper says it's …

"Kind of a win-win for our community, as well as area businesses," Casper said.

Casper says the registered people showed up despite cold conditions, so with family members included, the crowd likely exceeded one thousand. Usually, trick-or-treaters traverse the trails of Josten park, but the organizers pivoted because of rain.

"It was saturated, so we just made it work in the park, to kind of make a loop around here, to keep it in the park and be able to run the activities," Casper said. "Rain held off during the event, so we'll take it."

Peter Parker — I mean Archer Harrelo — says the weather was definitely not ideal.

"It was cold!" Archer said.

But that Halloween ranks in his top three holidays.

"Probably third, behind Christmas and Easter," Archer said.

Registration for this year's Trick or Treat Trail filled up weeks in advance of the event, so keep that in mind for next year's 21st Trick or Treat Trail.

