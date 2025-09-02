Year begins in newly renovated Pulaski elementary schools

PULASKI (NBC 26) — Students at two Pulaski School District elementary schools stepped into fully transformed buildings for the first time Tuesday, marking the completion of years-long construction projects funded by a nearly $70 million referendum.

Step inside the newly renovated schools in the video below:

Hillcrest Elementary and Sunnyside Elementary have both roughly doubled in size, featuring new cafeterias, bathrooms, libraries and classrooms. Hillcrest also added a new gymnasium.

The referendum that made these renovations and additions possible was passed in 2022, and students and staff are finally seeing the benefits.

"What this does is it provides a collaborative area across our building," Sunnyside Elementary School Principal Marc Klawiter said. "Spill-out areas as well as flexible furniture that really supports the needs of all of our kids."

Klawiter and Hillcrest Elementary Principal Kris Wells say the expanded facilities are already helping accommodate growing enrollment. Sunnyside has about 20 more students than last year, while Hillcrest has added about 50 more students.

"There's multiple opportunities for us to bring all students together," Wells said.

The additional space addresses capacity challenges both schools faced in recent years.

"What this does is it provides, again, just more opportunities. More space for students to be able to kind of use all areas within the building. The last couple years, we struggled and used every space that we could," Wells said.

Both principals expressed gratitude to the community for supporting the referendum.

"It's been pretty exciting for the kids here and for the staff and it's just an amazing first day," Klawiter said.

Some referendum funds also went toward renovations at Pulaski High School. Community members can tour the renovated elementary schools during open houses this week. Sunnyside welcomes visitors Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., and Hillcrest hosts tours Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.