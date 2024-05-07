Pulaski planning new pipeline, neighboring Howard opposes plan

PULASKI (NBC 26) — The village of Pulaski plans to get off well water and build a pipeline to feed from Lake Michigan. Neighboring Howard is against Pulaski's plan to hook up in Hobart.



Hear from officials in Pulaski and Howard about the disagreement over Pulaski's planned water supply pipeline

Pulaski currently plans to start construction on a pipeline connecting in Hobart this fall

The town of Pittsfield also plans to connect to Pulaski's pipeline

Howard officials say they could allow Pulaski to connect to their water supply and build the pipeline for less money

Pulaski disagrees with Howard and they will bring the issue before the state Public Service Commission this summer

Pulaski could soon be getting its water from Lake Michigan. I'm your Pulaski neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos here with the village's plans for a pipeline and why the village of Howard is getting involved.

The village of Pulaski relies solely on well water. But Village President Keith Chambers says they now need a bigger source.

"A number of years ago we found that our water supply wasn't adequate for a major event," he said.

Like, he says, a major fire. Chambers says they've looked at two options; Connecting through Hobart, fed by the Green Bay Water Utility. Or, through Howard, supplied by the Central Brown County Water Authority.

Chambers says an outside accounting firm told them the Hobart route would be cheaper.

"That was the better option for the village of Pulaski," Chambers said.

But, the village of Howard disagrees, saying the estimate isn't accurate.

"We are closer to Pulaski, therefore the pipeline length is shorter and it is naturally less expensive because we can deliver water in excess of what Pulaski is requesting and that just simply wasn't reflected in the original cost estimates," Howard Public Works Director Geoffrey Farr said.

Now a hearing will be held before the state Public Service Commission where Howard will share why they're opposed.

But, another community agrees with Pulaski's plan. I spoke on the phone with the town of Pittsfield Chairperson Keith Deneys. He says Pittsfield once asked Howard to supply water to a development but backed out when Howard started talking about annexation.

"We told them yeah, that is possible but if we're going to run a pipeline up into Pittsfield there's going to be some conditions on how Howard could possibly grow into parts of the town in the future," Howard Village Administrator Paul Evert said.

Evert says the annexation plan would take two or three decades.

Deneys says the "Aggressive nature," of Howard's plans made Pittsfield more willing to hook up to Pulaski's water pipeline.

In Pulaski, no matter how the pipeline is constructed, water bills will go up. Chambers can't say by how much at this point.

"The infrastructure alone is going to make the price go up," he said.

If they get permission from the state, Pulaski hopes to start construction of the pipeline this fall and finish in about a year.

Officials from Howard and Pulaski will meet with the state Public Service Commission in July. In Pulaski Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.