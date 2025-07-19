Update: 2 in custody after teen is shot at Pulaski park on Friday

UPDATE: The victim from an incident in a Pulaski park on Friday night has been released from the hospital and is cooperating with authorities, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

An 18-year-old male from Pulaski was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Friday night following a disturbance at Memorial Park. Another 18-year-old male from Green Bay was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

Police say the 18-year-old male suspect will be charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, injury by negligent use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Officers have also arrested a 17-year-old girl from Oneida in connection to the incident. Police say she will be charged with substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct.

According to the Pulaski Police Department, all parties involved in the incident have been identified but the investigation remains ongoing, and further charges might be filed as details emerge.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Pulaski Police Department at 920-822-1358.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A teenager from Pulaski was shot Friday night, and another teen is now in custody as police investigate the incident.

Pulaski Police say the incident began around 10:38 p.m. on July 18, when officers responded to a report of shots fired at Memorial Park, located at 651 S. St Augustine Street. Dispatchers also received reports of a person with a knife and multiple individuals fighting.

When officers arrived, they quickly secured the area and detained the Green Bay teen without incident. They then provided medical aid to the Pulaski teen, who had suffered a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a Green Bay hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police emphasized the investigation is still active. “No further details will be released at this time,” the department wrote in its statement, but added that preliminary findings suggest the event was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Pulaski Police Department was assisted on scene by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, NEW Paramedic Rescue, and Brown County Rescue Service.