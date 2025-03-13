'Education before criminalization,' Village to fine minors for sexting

PULASKI (NBC 26) — A pending ordinance amendment in Pulaski will set fines for sexting among minors. The school resource officer who suggested the idea says this will help kids and cops alike.



Sextortion is "A serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors, or money," according to the FBI (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story with additional details for the web.)

Pulaski's village board is changing the law regarding sexting among minors. I'm your Pulaski neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos. The school resource officer here at Pulaski High School tells me he is trying to change the way those cases are handled. It's something he says can help kids and cops alike.

At Pulaski's village board meeting in February, School Resource Officer Hunter Micolichek asked the village board to make changes to the law regarding sexting for minors, Inspired by the village of Howard's similar ordinance from 2019.

"So sexting, especially [among] minors, is the sharing, sending, receiving of pornographic images," Micolichek said.

The pending ordinance also classifies messages containing sexual content as sexting. The updated law states any minor who sends such material could be fined $200 to $500.

The ordinance stipulates those who have received, but didn't ask for, illegal material won't get in trouble. That is, if they report it and refrain from sending it to anyone else.

"The purpose behind bringing it forward and having the sexting ordinance in place is to have a form of education before criminalization," Micolichek said at the high school Thursday morning.

Micolichek said under current law his only choices in dealing with cases like this are to do nothing, or refer the child to the juvenile justice system.

"So, having this sexting ordinance in place gives us kind of that middle ground where we can still educate the individual or the child in this case and not sending them directly right into the juvenile court system," Micolichek said.

Raquel Lopez, a psychology professor at St. Norbert College who studies adolescent development and human sexuality said studies show 14% of middle and high school students nationwide say they have sent a sext. About 23% say they've received one.

Lopez said Pulaski's proposed ordinance is developmentally appropriate.

"Having to pay a fine and having to deal with the consequence of going to court is plenty, and it might be exactly the right thing to discourage individuals who might misuse another person's sext," Lopez said.

The amendment to the law states any adult who violates the law could be fined $1,000 to $5,000. Micolichek said this is in place for the decriminalization aspect to include 17-year-olds, who can be charged as adults in certain criminal cases.

The village board said they're in the process of amending the ordinance. The school district said once it goes through, families will be notified.