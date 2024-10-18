'A place for everything': Inside Pulaski's family-run haunted house

(PULASKI) NBC 26 — Revenge Haunt, a popular haunted house, moved from the Chase Stone Barn to downtown Pulaski this year, and the owners said they plan to use the space for more than just Halloween.



Tony Van Lannen grew up loving all things horror, even helping put on a haunted trail at his mom's house for years.

"I would literally sit out in a pile of leaves for hours waiting for people to come just so I could get that one good scare," Tony said.

Years later that's still what he's after, with the help of his own family.

This is the eighth season of the Van Lannens' self-funded Revenge Haunted Attraction. Previously at the Chase Stone Barn, it's now at a former school on South Saint Augustine Street. The family says they spend countless hours hand-building all the sets and make most of the props themselves.

"A lot of it here is more sculptural," Tony's wife Lisa Van Lannen said. "Whether I'm creating costumes or I'm creating mannequins or you know, people, like bodies that we need."

Their son, Jackson, has been working at his parents' haunted house since he was five.

"I get to experience other people's terror, but [it] brings me joy," Jackson said.

Now, he designs the light shows and runs the audio for the attraction. He calls it his happy place.

"One month out of the year it becomes normal to just raise chaos," Jackson said. "Something people would think is not so normal can become normal."

Tony said the name is about revenge against conformity, and breaking social expectations.

"Even if you're putting out scary things or goofy looking props or things that most people don't understand, I mean there's a place for everything in this world," Tony said.

The Van Lannens own the building, and say they plan to host themed pop-ups throughout the year for other holidays. They're coming up with ideas for how to possibly use the space year-round.

Revenge Haunt runs every weekend through the rest of October.