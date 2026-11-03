A judge found a father guilty of child abuse and false imprisonment in the 2025 starvation case of his 14-year-old daughter, a case that shocked the community.
Walter Goodman pleaded no contest before his conviction Tuesday morning. The judge found him guilty of three counts: chronic neglect of a child causing great bodily harm, chronic neglect of a child causing emotional distress and false imprisonment.
In August 2025, the child victim was found in an Oneida mobile home weighing just 35 pounds.
Three other people have been convicted in the case, including Goodman's wife, Melissa.
Goodman's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Walter Goodman found guilty of child abuse, false imprisonment in Oneida starvation case
A judge convicted Walter Goodman on three counts, including chronic neglect of a child and false imprisonment, after his daughter was found weighing just 35 pounds.
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A judge found a father guilty of child abuse and false imprisonment in the 2025 starvation case of his 14-year-old daughter, a case that shocked the community.
A judge found a father guilty of child abuse and false imprisonment in the 2025 starvation case of his 14-year-old daughter, a case that shocked the community.