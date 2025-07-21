Teen shooting victim's family says he will survive after shot to midsection

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — Charles Skenandore, 32, says his nephew, Emmanuel Skenandore, 15, was shot in the midsection at his Oneida home on Onondaga Drive early Monday morning. Charles says at around 3 a.m. he drove his nephew to the hospital, where he then underwent surgery.

Monday morning, a spokesperson for the Oneida Nation said two juveniles were involved in a shooting which appears to be accidental. The statement from the nation said there is a suspect in custody. NBC 26 asked the Oneida Nation for additional comment, and a spokesperson said no other information can be released.

According to the Oneida Police Department's Facebook page, the department is investigating an incident near the intersection of Onondaga Drive and Iriquios Drive Monday afternoon. Police cars could be seen in the area. Officers on the scene Monday told NBC 26 they could not comment on the investigation.

"I guess that it was just a complete accident," Charles said Monday afternoon. He told NBC 26 the juvenile who shot his nephew is another teen who lives down the street from Emmanuel and the two were spending time together when the shooting happened.

Emmanuel's sister, Roxana Skenandore, 17, also spoke with NBC 26. Roxana says she was not at home, but with her grandparents when she got a call from her mom that her brother was in the hospital Monday morning.

"I was scared he was going to die, it was just really sad." Roxana said.

Roxana and Charles say they do not know where the gun came from or how it was fired.

"This is not a violent neighborhood at all," Charles said. "Something like this don't happen like this around here."

Charles and Roxana say Emmanuel is expected to survive his injuries.

"We know he's good, we know he's strong, we know he's going to pull through and come back home," Charles said.