Preparing the Buffalo: Oneida event combines community and food tradition

Oneida's traditional buffalo harvest is being held for three days at Tsyunhehkwa Farm.
Oneida's Traditional Buffalo Harvest will be at three-day event at Tsyunhehkwa Farm
ONEIDA (NBC 26) — A three-day cultural event for education and food tradition. Here's what you can expect at Oneida's traditional buffalo harvest.

  • Over three days, participants prepare a buffalo, learning about its anatomy and the nutrition it contains.
  • This is the first year of the cultural event held at Tsyunhehkwa Farm.
  • Activities run Monday-Wednesday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

"We just want to create a sense of community," Kyle Wisneski, Tsyunhehkwa Farm manager, said.

It's a program where community meets education

"Allowing families to come here and be safe, get dirty and at the same time eat traditional foods and also learn about it," Wisneski said.

Tsyunhehkwa is program of the Oneida Nation. It takes place on 83-acres of land, Wisneski said, that's set aside to offer workshops and classes about plants and wildlife.

Monday marks day one of a special 3-day cultural event of traditional food.

Day one is known as Preparation Day — Community members cutting through a buffalo, learning about it's anatomy and the nutrition it contains.

"Basically what you see here today is what Tsyunhehkwa is all about," Wisneski said.

The program continues Tuesday with additional butchering from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wisneski said this is the program's first year of the 3-day cultural event, which ends Wednesday.

He says all of the meat that will be butchered will go back to the community.

