Oneida Public Transit garage opens after two decades of planning

For two decades, Oneida Public Transit has needed a garage for their fleet. I'm your Oneida neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos and Thursday that dream became a reality.

The Oneida Nation Public Transit office and garage opened with a ribbon cutting.

Paid for by grants and the tribe, Transit Manager Carol Stiff says the garage will help the fleet buses and trucks, which many community members rely on, to last longer.

"If this didn't exist, [they] wouldn't be able to get to their medical appointments," Stiff said. "They wouldn't be able to get to, you know, shopping and some of our community members live in rural areas. So, it's important that we get them to, you know, Green Bay, which is our closest city."

Stiff says the on-demand service doesn't cost more than $1.50 for a trip within the public transit service area.