GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Members of the Oneida Nation gathered Friday to honor the life of Ernie Stevens Jr., Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association (IGA) and an advocate for the sovereignty of tribal nations everywhere.

Stevens Jr. died September 26 at the age of 66 while serving his 13th term with the IGA.

Ted Christjohn grew up with Stevens Jr., whom the family called "Steve." The two were first cousins.

“He’s going to be missed a lot,” said Christjohn. “You’re not going to find another guy like this.”

Community members like Isiah Steeno most remember Stevens Jr. for his work with Indigenous youth.

Steeno has been boxing with the Soaring Eagles Boxing Club, co-founded by Stevens Jr., for the past decade. He got involved as a child, and at 25, he’s now boxing professionally.

“It’s changed my life,” Steeno remarked. “I don’t know where I’d be without boxing.”

Though he met Stevens Jr. just once in person, Steeno says the leader’s impact is felt throughout the community.

Lisa Summers, a friend of the Stevens family, says the “unparalleled” legacy of Stevens Jr. gives her hope:

“He’s paved the way for other people and young leaders to come up,” explained Summers, who added that the community will continue the work of Stevens Jr. by promoting his values of family, community and sovereignty.

Through his work with the IGA, Stevens Jr. helped grow tribal gaming to provide for new schools, better health care and services for Indigenous Peoples across the country.

“It’s very, very hard difficult to find that level of consistent dedication,” emphasized Summers.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Oneida Nation remembers leader who fought for sovereignty

Within his own community, neighbors describe Stevens Jr. as a generous friend, a mentor and a “warrior.”

Stevens Jr. ran the Oneida Outreach Program at the Norbert Hill Center and spent much of his adult life advocating for education. He believed “education could build bridges within the community,” according to his obituary .

“I hope there’s going to be more people just like him,” said 12-year-old Kaden Pocan. “He was a great guy.”

Funeral services for Stevens Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. October 4 at the Oneida Nation Longhouse, with burial to follow at Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds Cemetery.