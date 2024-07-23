Oneida Nation releases tentative results of tribal special election

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The country is inching closer to election day in November, but a special election just wrapped up here in Northeast Wisconsin.



The Oneida Nation posted the full results from its special election online

The results are tentative as they wait for the appeal/recall period to end

"We're here, and we're not going anywhere," said Candace House, who won a seat on the Land Claims Commission

The election was to determine the next members of boards central to the Oneida Nation.

Senior Communication Specialist Nate Wisneski explains why it is essential.

"Our whole mantra is that we are self-governing. We want to show that we are capable of doing things our way and being self sustaining," said Wisneski.

Tribe members were elected Saturday to the Oneida Election Board, the Oneida Gaming Commission, the Oneida Land Claims Commission, and other boards and committees.

Candace House won a seat on the Oneida Land Claims commission and the Oneida Election Board.

"We're here, and we're not going anywhere. We're thriving and that's the main point. We want to just continue to grow," said House.

She says for her, it's about preserving history and passing it on to future generations.

"It's my community. It's my life. It's my ancestors and it's going to be my future. So it's important for us to keep going with all of this," said House.

Gina Powless-Buenrostro won a seat on the Oneida Land Commission. She tells me the special election pushes the nation forward, saying, "a lot of our people are native and we want change within our own organization."

The Oneida Nation says the results are still tentative as they wait for any recount requests to be submitted.