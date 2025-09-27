Oneida Nation mourns passing of Ernie Stevens Jr., former councilman and gaming leader

ONEIDA NATION (NBC 26) — The Oneida Nation announced the passing of Ernie "Steve" Stevens Jr., a former Oneida Nation councilman and chairman of the Indian Gaming Association, who died suddenly on Sept. 26. Stevens was widely recognized for his contributions to Indian gaming and his dedication to sovereignty protection, youth programming, and family support throughout Indian country.

Jamie Arviso

Chairman honors Stevens' legacy

Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi tasi Hill praised Stevens' impact on the community and beyond.

"Ernie was an amazing man. While he is widely known for his work in Indian Gaming; our community and many others across Turtle Island know him for his unwavering support of his family, youth programming and the pursuit of sovereignty protection. Trail-blazing leaders such as Ernie pave the way for uncontested legacies and the Nation will be forever grateful for his unselfish contributions," Hill said.

Gaming industry transformed under Stevens' leadership

Jason Giles, executive director of the Indian Gaming Association, described Stevens as more than just a chairman.

"Ernie Stevens, Jr. was more than a chairman; he was a warrior, a statesman, and a champion for all of Indian Country," Giles said. "His vision and commitment built bridges across tribal nations, Congress, and federal agencies, ensuring that tribal gaming remained a cornerstone of tribal self-determination and economic growth. His legacy will be unmatched, and his voice will echo for generations to come."

According to the Indian Gaming Association, during Stevens' more than two-decade tenure as chairman, Indian gaming revenues grew from $11 billion in 2000 to a record-breaking $43.9 billion in 2024, making tribal government gaming the largest segment of the U.S. gaming industry.

The association stated this extraordinary achievement reflects Stevens' strategic vision and steadfast advocacy, working with tribal leaders nationwide to ensure gaming revenues continued to fund schools, healthcare, infrastructure and economic development across Indian country.

Family requests privacy

While communities across Indian country share in mourning Stevens' passing, the Stevens family is asking for privacy as they navigate this profound loss, according to the Oneida Nation.

The nation offered prayers for Stevens' spirit, stating "With a good mind, a good heart and a strong fire, we offer our prayers for his spirit to rest in eternal peace."

Stevens is survived by his wife Cheryl, children Brandon, Ernest III, Margaret, Maria and Lois, and 20 grandchildren.

The Oneida Nation's flags will fly at half-staff until funeral services for Stevens are completed.