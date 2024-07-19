Oneida Nation breaks ground on new gas station

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The Oneida Nation broke ground Friday morning on a new $3 million location of their Oneida One Stop gas station and convenience store.



This open field will soon be the new home of an Oneida One Stop. I'm your Oneida neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos and I attended the groundbreaking Friday for the building set to cost more than $3 million.

The new Oneida One Stop gas station and convenience store will be built across the street from the current one at the intersection of County Highway E and County Highway EE.

Oneida Retail Assistant General Manager Phil Wisneski says this plan has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the current building is from the 1980s and they need a larger store.

"The tobacco, convenience store, retail area was here prior to gaming," Wisneski said. "You know, this was the Oneida's first venture into business. So, you know we started out with roadside trailers."

Wisneski expects construction to take about a year, with the new gas station expected to open in late spring or early summer 2025. Oneida retail currently operates seven convenience stores and three smoke shops.

Construction on the new gas station and convenience store is set to start next week. In Oneida Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.