Oneida Farmer's Market opens for season in new location

ONEIDA RESERVATION (NBC 26) — The Oneida Farmer's Market returns for the season in a new location. About 30 vendors will be there every Thursday until the beginning of October.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The Oneida Farmer's Market is now open for business. I'm your Oneida neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos, here's what to expect this season.

Karen Kuhn says she has been selling honey at the Oneida Farmer's Market for about two decades.

"[It's] very popular, usually we go home with one or two bottles and that's about it," Kuhn said.

Although it's a hobby and not her livelihood, she says the market is wonderful.

"It's intergenerational, it's [intercultural]," she said. "Wonderful, wonderful people. Many of the vendors have been here for years."

Because of construction, the market is at a new location this year.

Kuhn and other vendors will be on County Highway J across from the Oneida One Stop every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.

Oneida farmer's market coordinator Shelly Baumgart says, on average, about 30 vendors are selling everything from crafts and jewelry to produce and flowers. But, she does have a couple favorite items.

"When the farmer's market's not going, you kind of miss the Indian tacos," she said. "Just, like, homemade items that you can't get at a store."

The market is happening weekly until October. It is closed on the 4th of July. At the Oneida Farmer's Market, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.